Georgia to receive Chinese vaccines Sinopharm, Sinovac this Saturday

Georgia will receive 200,000 doses of two Chinese vaccines this Saturday, Head of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health Amiran Gamkrelidze announced, Trend reports citing Agenda.

Georgia bought 100,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, while another 100,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine were gifted by China to Georgia.

Gamkrelidze said that Georgia paid about $18-20 per Chinese vaccine, while AstraZeneca and Pfizer cost $4-5 and $11-12 respectively.

We have Sinopharm and Sinovac which are two Chinese vaccines used not only in China, where more than 80 million people have already been vaccinated, they are widely used in a number of countries, such as the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Hungary, Serbia, South America, Brazil, Chile. It is recognised by regulators in several countries, including what the WHO considers to be a strict regulator, such as the Hungarian regulator as one of the members of the European Union. China has applied to WHO for authorisation", Gamkrelidze said.