Georgia reports 464 coronavirus cases, 454 recoveries, 7 deaths

Georgia reported 464 coronavirus cases, 454 recoveries, and 7 deaths on Sunday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 243 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 57 cases and the Samegrelo region with 49 cases.

A total of 15 649 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 8 002 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 7 647 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 2,97%, while 1,85% in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 283 833, among them, 274 599 people recovered and 3 811 died.

There are 243 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 1 822 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 231 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.