NCDC Head reports of ten large Covid-19 clusters in different Georgian regions

According to the Head of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Amiran Gamkrelidze, the available data on the epidemiological situation and the existence of the so-called Covid-19 clusters indicate that the circulation of infection in the country has become more acute, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“Today, we have ten rather large Covid-19 clusters in different regions of the country, such as Samegrelo, Guria, Racha-Lechkhumi, Shida Kartli and several other regions. It is the previous stage of the coronavirus widespread. This fact requires special attention, as many countries entered the third wave and we are facing this threat too,” said Amiran Gamkrelidze.

NCDC Head once again called on the population to follow the Covid-19 related recommendations. He noted that the country faces an intensive internal spread of the coronavirus infection and may enter the third wave.

According to Gamkrelidze, if the citizens do not follow the rules, the epidemiologists would have to request severe restrictive measures in Georgia.