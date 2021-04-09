Georgia reports 777 new cases of coronavirus for April 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.9

Georgia has reported 777 new cases of coronavirus, 342 recoveries and nine deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, some 36,578 tests have been conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 24,438 of the 36,578 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 12,140 were PCR tests.

The new 777 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 430 cases

Adjara - 62 cases

Imereti - 50 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 29 cases

Shida Kartli - 29 cases

Guria - 21 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 91 cases

Kakheti - 32 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 17 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 6 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 10 cases

The country has had 287,183 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Some 276,426 of the 287,183 patients have recovered, while 3,858 have died from the virus.

Currently 6,873 individuals remain infected with COVID-19.

