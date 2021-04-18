Earthquake hits Georgia
According to the National Center for Seismic Monitoring, an earthquake hit Georgia on Saturday, at 20:46 Tbilisi time, Trend reports.
The epicentre of a 4,5 magnitude earthquake was located 2 km west of the city of Khobi.
