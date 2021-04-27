Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27

Georgia has reported 1,578 coronavirus cases, 909 recoveries, and 17 deaths on Аpril 27, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 27,373 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 13,127 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 14,156 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 5.76 percent, while 4.19 percent in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 305,850, among them, 287,938 people recovered and 4,043 died. As of today, 40,095 people got the coronavirus vaccine.

There are 222 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 3,644 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 694 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

