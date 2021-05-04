Azerbaijan practically saved Georgia during second wave of COVID-19 - UN Secretary General's Advisor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

Azerbaijan practically saved Georgia during the second wave of COVID-19, the UN Secretary General's Advisor on Health Issues Giorgi Pkhakadze said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

If it were not for the medical oxygen provided by the neighboring country, there would have been more casualties in Georgia, he said.

“Now the situation in Georgia is the same as in many countries where the political situation is still difficult. Politicians are trying to show that everything is in order, but it is not. Some 90 percent of the population must be vaccinated to be safe. Despite the pandemic, no increase in casualties is expected as we now know how to deal with this virus," he said.

"I want to thank Azerbaijan for helping Georgia during the second wave of coronavirus. We have practically survived thanks to this country. Last November, when we had about 7,000 infected a day, Azerbaijan supplied oxygen to Georgian hospitals,” said Pkhakadze.

