Georgia reports over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 1,806 coronavirus cases, 1,144 recoveries, and 20 deaths on May 6, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 28,180 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 14,324 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 13,856 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 1,089 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 167 cases, and the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with 121 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 317,719, among them, 297,676 people recovered and 4,227 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 6.41 percent, while 5.51 percent in the past 14 days.

There are 72 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 4,287 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 759 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

As of today, 51,600 people in the country received the coronavirus vaccine.

