NCDC: Georgia to receive extra half a million Sinopharm vaccine doses in June

“As far as I know, Georgia will receive extra half a million doses of Sinopharm Covid vaccine in June”, said Amiran Gamkrelidze, Head of the National Center for Diseases Control and Public Health (NCDC), Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs actively works with the relevant Chinese agencies and, as far as I know, there is confirmation on the gradual delivery of extra half a million doses of Sinopharm in June,” the NCDC head said.

According to him, since Sinopharm has received authorization, most likely, it would be included on the Covax Platform.

According to Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze, Georgia will secure additional 600,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine. “Additional 100,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine are available now, 250,000 more will arrive in June, and talks over extra 250,000 doses are underway,” she said on Thursday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) authorized the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine on May 7.