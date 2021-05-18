Georgia reports 1,562 coronavirus cases for May 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 1,562 coronavirus cases, 1,490 recoveries, and 30 deaths on May 18, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 893 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 136 cases and the Samegreo-Zemo Svaneti region with 123 cases.

A total of 29,685 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 21,443 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 8,242 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 5.26 percent, while 4.85 percent in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 332,441, among them, 312,349 people recovered and 4,499 died.

As of today, 93,305 people got the coronavirus vaccine.

There are 70 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 4,343 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 662 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

---

