Sinovac to be available to individuals over 18 starting next week in Georgia

Vaccination against Covid-19 with the Chinese Sinovac vaccine for people over 18 years of age will start next week in Georgia, Deputy Health Minister of Georgia Tamar Gabunia said today, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) will announce the registration opening date in the coming days.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) approval for Sinovac is still pending, but the vaccine has a good initial assessment from the WHO expert advisory committee.

As of now, Georgia has 100,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine, which was gifted to the country by the Chinese government in April 2021.

The WHO recommends the Sinovac vaccine for adults 18 years of age and older, in a two-dose schedule with a spacing of two to four weeks.

Georgia started coronavirus vaccination in mid-March when the country received the first 43,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

As of now, Georgia is using AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines for certain groups of people.