Georgia reports 1,071 new cases of COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported a total of 1,071 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 13,652 PCR tests and 16,333 rapid tests over the last 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Out of the 1,071 new cases, 581 were reported in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

Other cases were reported in:

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 100

Adjara - 96

Imereti - 84

Kakheti - 55

Kvemo Kartli - 55

Shida Kartli - 42

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 23

Guria - 16

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 14

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 5

Meanwhile, 680 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and 33 individuals have unfortunately died.

As of now, Georgia has confirmed 333,840 cases of the coronavirus since February 2020, including 317,069 recoveries and 4,602 deaths.

The number of active cases stands at 15,143.

