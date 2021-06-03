Georgia reveals COVID-19 data for June 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

Georgia has reported 833 new cases of coronavirus, 1,205 recoveries and 19 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, 28,191 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. Some 16,183 of the 28,191 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 12,008 were PCR tests.

The new 833 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 431 cases

Adjara - 63 cases

Imereti - 78 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 46 cases

Shida Kartli - 32 cases

Guria - 15 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 76 cases

Kakheti - 53 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 13 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 15 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 11 cases

The country has had 346,983 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. Currently 11,383 individuals remain infected with COVID-19.

