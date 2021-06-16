Georgian President to visit Vatican
The President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili will pay an official visit to the Vatican today. Press Service of the Presidential Administration said, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
Georgian President will have an audience with His Holiness Pope Francis. Zourabichvili will also hold various high-ranking meetings during the visit.
