Georgia reports 741 new cases of coronavirus for June 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 741 new cases of coronavirus, 945 recoveries, and 18 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 31,350 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 17,359 of the 31,350 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 13,991 were PCR tests.

The new 741 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 414 cases

Adjara - 38 cases

Imereti - 82 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 50 cases

Shida Kartli - 40 cases

Guria - 2 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 39 cases

Kakheti - 37 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 16 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 13 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 10 cases

The country has had 356,920 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Some 2.49 percent of tested individuals had COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

---

