Georgia reports 773 new cases of coronavirus for June 23

Georgia has reported 773 new cases of coronavirus, 575 recoveries and 12 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, some 37,923 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 20,636 of the 37,923 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 17,287 were PCR tests.

The new 773 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 469 cases

Adjara - 24 cases

Imereti - 69 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 50 cases

Shida Kartli - 29 cases

Guria -3 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 50 cases

Kakheti - 59 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 5 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 11 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti -4 cases.

The country has had 360,828 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Some 2.42 percent of tested individuals had COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

