Georgia reports 773 new cases of coronavirus for June 23
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 773 new cases of coronavirus, 575 recoveries and 12 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
As reported, some 37,923 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 20,636 of the 37,923 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 17,287 were PCR tests.
The new 773 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 469 cases
Adjara - 24 cases
Imereti - 69 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 50 cases
Shida Kartli - 29 cases
Guria -3 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 50 cases
Kakheti - 59 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 5 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 11 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti -4 cases.
The country has had 360,828 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.
Some 2.42 percent of tested individuals had COVID-19 in the past 14 days.
