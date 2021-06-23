Georgia, Italy sign 2021 Bilateral Cooperation Plan
Georgian and Italian defense ministries signed the 2021 Bilateral Cooperation Plan, Trend reports via Georgian media.
The sides reviewed the bilateral cooperation in defense and plans between Georgia and Italy.
“The security environment in the region, the successful implementation of the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package (SNGP), and Italy’s contribution to the development of the NATO-Georgia Joint Training and Evaluation Center (JTEC) and Defense Institution Building School (DIBS) were in focus,” the press statement reads.
