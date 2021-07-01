Georgia shares data on icecream import

In the first five months of this year, ice cream imports to Georgia increased by 228.7%, Trend reports citing Business Media.

According to Geostat, the country bought 318.1 tons of ice cream worth $ 1.3 million in January-May, while the value of imported ice cream amounted to $ 393.6 thousand in the same period last year. With this amount, Georgia bought 127.4 tons of ice cream and other types of ice in 2020.

As for importing countries, in 2021, Georgia bought ice cream from eight countries. The list of importing countries is as follows:

1. Turkey - 457.3 thousand dollars, 77 tons;

2. Russia - 374.3 thousand dollars, 81.8 tons;

3. Ukraine - 179.8 thousand dollars, 65.8 tons;

4. France - 117. thousand dollars, 34.0 tons;

5. Armenia - 78.8 thousand dollars, 38.9 tons;

6. Germany - 46.7 thousand dollars, 11.0 tons;

7. Belarus - 27.8 thousand dollars, 7.3 tons;

8. Italy - 11.2 thousand dollars, 2 tons.

According to official statistics, ice cream imports decreased significantly in 2020, and $ 1.6 million was spent annually to buy 448.4 tons of products per year. (2019 - $ 3.0 million, 755.0 tons). Russia was the largest importer of ice cream last year; It was followed by Ukraine, France, Turkey, Armenia, Belarus, and Germany.

It is important that in the 5 months of 2020, the country did not export ice cream, the export of locally produced ice cream was not recorded in previous years. In January-May 2021, Georgia earned 420.4 thousand dollars by exporting 46.7 tons of ice cream. Last year, a total of 23.3 tons of ice cream and other types of ice cream worth $ 206.4 thousand were sold from the country.

This year, Georgian ice cream was exported to a total of 3 countries - Armenia (176.8 thousand dollars, 19.6 tons), Azerbaijan (155.1 thousand dollars, 16.9 tons) and Israel (88.3 thousand dollars, 10.1 tons).