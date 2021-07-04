Georgian MPs to initiate Constitutional amendments on July 5

Ninety-one MPs, including opposition lawmakers, will initiate Constitutional amendments at tomorrow’s Bureau sitting in parliament. The changes are linked to Charles Michel’s compromise paper signed on April 19 this year, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to the draft, the 5% electoral threshold for the 2024 parliamentary elections will be reduced to 2%. On top of that, the number of faction members elected till 2024 and after 2024 parliamentary elections should not be less than four.

The rules for electing the Prosecutor General will also change under the draft.