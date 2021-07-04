Georgia and the United States have strong ties - Ambassador

The United States marks its Independence Day on July 4.

US Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan says, “on this day, together with family and friends, Americans honor the fundamental rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness recognized in the declaration of Independence”, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Ambassador Degnan believes “Americans and Georgians share a fierce independence and a deep love of freedom that has shaped our partnership since Georgia restored its own independence 30 years ago.”

“We have worked together to build Georgia’s democratic institutions – a project Georgia started over 100 years ago that was tragically interrupted – and we will continue to support Georgia’s efforts to achieve that.

Georgians and Americans share a powerful bond, not just of having fought for our independence, but of our commitment to making our democratic institutions stronger and more representative of the values we hold dear.

As Americans gather today around the world with family and friends to honor our traditions, our history, and our freedom, we, at the US Embassy in Georgia, are very proud to celebrate our Independence Day with our Georgian friends,” US Ambassador underscored.