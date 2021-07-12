Georgia shares data on new COVID-19 cases for July 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12

Georgia has reported 659 new cases of coronavirus, 713 recoveries and 16 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In total, 14,200 tests have been conducted around the country of which 6,608 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 7,592 were PCR tests.

The new cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 441 cases

Adjara - 75 cases

Imereti - 37 cases

Kakheti - 29 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 26 cases

Shida Kartli - 17 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 15 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 7 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 11 cases

Guria - 1 case

As of today 8,447 individuals are in self-isolation and 67 individuals are under quarantine.

Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 377,811 cases of coronavirus, 359,939 recoveries and 5,468 deaths.

