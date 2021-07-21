Population aged 16 and above to get Pfizer jab, Georgian Health Ministry says
Population ages 16 and above can get Pfizer jab in Georgia. The Health Ministry made relevant changes in a decree on Wednesday, Trend reports citing 1TV.
The interval between doses should be 21 days.
Today, Georgia has reported 2,415 coronavirus cases, 943 recoveries, and 26 deaths.
374,685 people got coronavirus jab so far.
