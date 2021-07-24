Lithuania provides Georgia with AstraZeneca vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24

Some 15,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine were delivered from Lithuania to Georgia on July 24, Trend reports with reference to the Georgian Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, the cargo at the Tbilisi International Airport was met by Deputy Foreign Minister of Georgia Alexander Khvtisiashvili and Deputy Ambassador of Lithuania to Georgia Saulius Valainis.

According to the decision of the Lithuanian government, vaccines against COVID-19 were allocated to three countries of the Eastern Partnership - Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova.

Also, on July 24, half a million doses of Pfizer vaccine from the United States were delivered to Georgia.

The US Embassy in Georgia said that this is a gift from the US government to the Georgian people as part of the Biden administration's initiative to globally distribute the vaccine.

According to the decision of the US government and directly President Joe Biden, at a briefing on July 2, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced the donation of several hundred thousand doses of Pfizer vaccine to Georgia.

Following the official website StopCov, 398,081 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Georgia since the start of the pandemic. Some 370,565 residents of the country coped with the disease, 5,656 died.

