Georgia ranks 10th in terms of COVID-19 cases per residents

The New York Times reports, that Georgia ranks on the 10th place with the most cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days. The chart shows that 64 new cases have been reported per 100,000 residents in the last seven days in Georgia, which shows that the new wave of coronavirus is extremely huge, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

List of the Countries With the most cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days:

1) Isle of Man UK - 242 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 7 days;

2) The British Virgin Islands - 174 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 7 days;

3) UK Normandy - 96 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 7 days;

4) Kazakhstan - 95 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 7 days;

5) Fiji - 93 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 7 days;

6) Gibraltar - 79 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 7 days;

7) Seychelles - 76 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 7 days;

8) Cyprus - 73 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 7 days;

9) Cuba - 69 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 7 days;

10) Georgia - 64 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 7 days.