Georgia reports 1,655 coronavirus cases for August 2

Georgia reported 1,655 coronavirus cases, 2,286 recoveries, and 23 deaths on August 2, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, 20,661 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 10,041 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 10,620 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 701 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 392 cases and the Imereti region with 130 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 423,843, among them, 386,998 people recovered and 5,876 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 8.01 percent, while 7.68 percent in the past 14 days.

There are 55 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 6,082 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 2,228 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 1,214 critical patients, 243 require mechanical ventilation.

As of today, 506,780 people got coronavirus jab.

