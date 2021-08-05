Georgia reports 3,670 coronavirus cases for August 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5

Georgia reported 3 670 coronavirus cases, 2 626 recoveries, and 38 deaths on August 5, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 1,652 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 601 cases, and the Imereti region with 400 cases.

A total of 41 885 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 26 469 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 24,184 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 8.76 percent, while 7.85 percent in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 436,573, among them, 393,453 people recovered and 5,986 died.

There are 49 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 6,219 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 2,443 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

As of August 5, 564 691 people got the coronavirus vaccine.

