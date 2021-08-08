Georgian Interagency Coordination Council to discuss Covid-related regulations on August 9

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili rescheduled the traditional Tuesday Interagency Coordination Council meeting to Monday, August 9, Trend reports citing 1TV. The Council will convene to discuss coronavirus-related regulations amid the worsened epidemiological situation in the country.

PM said that large-scale lockdowns were not planned but imposition of simple regulations was needed.

“We do not plan restrictions but I will listen to recommendations. Basically, we will speak about simple regulations instead of shutdowns that will negatively impact the economy such as wearing facemasks, limiting crowded gatherings. Testing should be held in such occasions,” PM said.

According to Garibashvili, healthcare system effectively copes with the current situation.

“In order the situation not to get worse and lessen the healthcare sector’s work, we want certain regulations and recommendations to be accessible,” PM claimed.