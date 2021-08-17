Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases for August 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17

Georgia has reported 6,208 new cases of coronavirus, 3,539 recoveries, and 47 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, 54,763 remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia currently.

Some 47,872 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 33,873 of the 47,872 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 13,999 were PCR tests.

The country has had 490,462 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

The new 6,208 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 2,540 cases

Adjara - 810 cases

Imereti - 782 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 307 cases

Shida Kartli - 363 cases

Guria - 172 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 368 cases

Kakheti - 513 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 157 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 146 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 50 cases.

Some 6,965 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today, 1,429 of the 6,965 patients are in critical condition, 1,298 of the 1,429 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

