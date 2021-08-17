Unvaccinated Georgian citizens to pay for compulsory testing - NCDC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Compulsory testing for COVID-19 will be paid for unvaccinated citizens of Georgia from September 15, said the head of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) Amiran Gamkrelidze, Trend reports referring to the Georgian media.

People who work in the service and education sectors, as well as in law enforcement are required to regularly get tested for coronavirus.

Gamkrelidze said that from September 15, unvaccinated citizens or their employers will be required to pay for testing.

New coronavirus cases in Georgia have begun to climb to record levels since early July, shortly after the government's decision to lift restrictions such as the wearing of masks and curfews.

Officials and medical experts are actively urging Georgian citizens to get vaccinated to contain the surge in new infections.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, 7,626,947 tests have been carried out in Georgia.

Over the past 24 hours, 47,872 tests were carried out across the country, of which 6,208 were positive.

