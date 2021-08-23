Georgian PM, European Council President hold informal meeting in Kiev
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and European Council President Charles Michel held an informal meeting.
Head of Strategic Communications Department at the Government Administration of Georgia Nino Giorgobiani posted this information on her Facebook page, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
Georgian Prime Minister was awarded an Order of First Degree for Merit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
