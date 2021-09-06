Georgia shares data on new coronavirus cases for Sept. 6
Georgia has reported 1,120 new cases of coronavirus, 4,905 recoveries and 61 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
The new 1,120 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 415 cases
Adjara - 147 cases
Imereti - 175 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 48 cases
Shida Kartli - 46 cases
Guria - 29 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 94 cases
Kakheti - 73 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 40 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 35 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 18 cases.
The country has had 565,957 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.
Some 9.15 percent of tested individuals had COVID-19 in the past 14 days.
Some 519,673 of the 565,957 patients have recovered, while 7,867 have died from the virus.
