Georgia reveals data on COVID-19 cases for September 8
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8
Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 2,571 new cases of coronavirus, 3,668 recoveries and 60 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
The new 2,571 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 918 cases
Adjara - 224 cases
Imereti - 414 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 195 cases
Shida Kartli - 172 cases
Guria - 89 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 204 cases
Kakheti - 242 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 49 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 49 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 15 cases
The country has had 570,493 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.
Some 8.69 percent of tested individuals had COVID-19 in the past 14 days.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
EBRD to boost resilience to future foreign-exchange risks of Kazakhstan's regional distribution company
Azerbaijan's new sports minister talks future plans on youth development, patriotic education (Exclusive)
Military pilots of Azerbaijan, Turkey successfully perform tasks within 'TurAz Falcon - 2021' joint exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)
WHO criticizes wealthy nations for hoarding Covid treatments and vaccines, saying it's prolonging pandemic