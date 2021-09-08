Georgia reveals data on COVID-19 cases for September 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 2,571 new cases of coronavirus, 3,668 recoveries and 60 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new 2,571 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 918 cases

Adjara - 224 cases

Imereti - 414 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 195 cases

Shida Kartli - 172 cases

Guria - 89 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 204 cases

Kakheti - 242 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 49 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 49 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 15 cases

The country has had 570,493 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Some 8.69 percent of tested individuals had COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356