Georgia reveals data on COVID-19 cases for September 8

Georgia 8 September 2021 14:04 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 2,571 new cases of coronavirus, 3,668 recoveries and 60 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new 2,571 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 918 cases
Adjara - 224 cases
Imereti - 414 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 195 cases
Shida Kartli - 172 cases
Guria - 89 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 204 cases
Kakheti - 242 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 49 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 49 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 15 cases

The country has had 570,493 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Some 8.69 percent of tested individuals had COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

