Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for September 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,743 new cases of coronavirus, 2,266 recoveries, and 29 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 571 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 315 cases, and the Kakheti region with 262 cases

A total of 36,047 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 20,685 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 15,362 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 4.84 percent, while 6.04 percent in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 613,012, among them 585,071 people recovered and 8,946 died.

There are 52 people quarantined, 4,223 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 734 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are placed at the government-assigned facilities.

As of September 30, 1.78 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine.

---

