Georgia holding municipal elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

By Maryana Akhmedova - Trend:

Georgia is holding municipal elections on October 2, Trend reports, citing Georgian media.

Georgian citizens will elect 64 mayors. Some 43 political parties have been registered for October 2.

A total of 3,743 polling stations have been established in 73 election constituencies (nine polling stations in prisons and 70 special polling stations for the individuals who are on self-isolation because of COVID-19).

Some 21,483 representatives from parties, 31,310 observers from 100 local organizations and 1,024 foreign observers from 52 international organizations will monitor the race. Representatives of 109 media outlets have been registered to cover the race. The number of eligible voters is 3,497,345.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm