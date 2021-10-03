Kaladze leads in mayor elections in Tbilisi - CEC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3

Trend:

The candidate of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Kakha Kaladze, is leading in the elections for the mayor of Tbilisi, however, most likely, he will not be able to win in the first round. This is evidenced by the data of the CEC after counting votes from 41.61% of polling stations in the capital, Trend reports with reference to the Georgian media.

According to the data, Kaladze is gaining 45.5% of the vote, while his main rival, the chairman of the country's largest opposition party, the United National Movement, Nika Melia, is 34.13%. Former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, running for mayor of Tbilisi from his party "For Georgia", according to preliminary data, is gaining 8.97%.

If none of the candidates gains more than 50% of the votes after counting the data from all polling stations, a second round of elections will be called in the capital with the participation of two main candidates.