World Bank shares forecast for Georgian economic recovery
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly-appointed Head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan actively restoring its liberated territories - Chief Rabbi of Baku Religious Community of European Jews
Armenians polluted internal rivers of Azerbaijan during occupation – director of hydrometeorological research center
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Russian “Perviy Kanal” TV on October 6, 2020 (PHOTO)
Practical activity being held within Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises in Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
We will be able to provide whole world with complete information about Armenian atrocities - President Aliyev
Turkey and Russia have great role to play in establishing stability in region today - President Aliyev
We rightly celebrated victory in April battles as glorious victory of our Army - Azerbaijani president