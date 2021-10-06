Montenegrin President to visit Georgia tomorrow
President of Montenegro Milo Djukanovic will visit Georgia for the first time in the history of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
Before the extended and face to face meeting, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili will host her Montenegrin colleague at the Orbeliani Palace. The presidents will make remarks for the media after the meeting.
After the meeting, the Georgian President will host Montenegrin colleague at the official dinner at the Orbeliani Palace.
Milo Djukanovic will also meet with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and lay a wreath at the Memorial of Heroes in Tbilisi.
