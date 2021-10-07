Georgia, OSCE/ODIHR discuss municipal elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

The director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Matteo Mecacci confirmed his readiness to assist Georgia in all the reforms planned in the upcoming years, and to bring Georgia closer to the EU, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Georgian Parliament, Nikoloz Samkharadze met with the director of the ODIHR, Matteo Mecacci, as a part of his working visit to Warsaw, Poland.

The sides discussed the local municipal elections in Georgia, issues related to electoral reform, and the importance of the involvement of OSCE experts in the process of further improvement of the electoral system.

Georgian MP thanked the ODIHR director for the work done by the ODIHR observation mission in the Georgian local self-government elections.

