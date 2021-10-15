Georgian FM meets Slovenian counterpart

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani met today with Slovenian counterpart Anže Logar, Trend reports citing 1TV.

The parties discussed the situation in the Russia-occupied territories of Georgia, Eastern Partnership Summit, political, economic, business and people-to-people ties, Foreign Ministry reported.

Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration path and the importance of Slovenia’s support were underlined in the context of Slovenia’s presidency over the Council of the European Union.

The sides noted that Georgia is a successful aspirant country that heavily contributes to strengthening international security.

The conversation also focused on the Association Trio, its goals, importance and prospects for further cooperation with the EU.

Davit Zalkaliani thanked his Slovenian counterpart for supporting Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Georgian FM informed him of the current situation in the occupied territories of Georgia, the difficult humanitarian circumstances and the ongoing illegal processes, including illegal borderization, kidnappings and arrests.

Zalkaliani also stressed the need for the support of international partners in addressing those unlawful actions. In this context, the importance of the Geneva International Discussions and the need for the Russian Federation to implement the 2008 ceasefire agreement was underlined.