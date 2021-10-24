No mandatory vaccination in Georgia, PM vows
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili today has pledged not to impose mandatory vaccination in Georgia, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge
PM Garibashvili believes instead of forcing citizens, they should be convinced to get jabbed.
“I spared no effort to secure millions of vaccines. We should not force but assure our citizens that vaccination has no alternative,” Garibashvili underscored.
Earlier today, Georgia reported 3,436 coronavirus cases, 4,483 recoveries, and 43 deaths.
