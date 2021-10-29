Georgia releases data on COVID-19 cases for October 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 3,965 new COVID-19 cases, 4,627 recoveries, and 43 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 48,513 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 30,303 tests were rapid, while the remaining 18,210 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 711,255, among them 652,505 people recovered and 9,961 died.

There are 44 people quarantined, 6,330 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,059 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of October 29, more than 1.9 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,023 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

