Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 2,191 new COVID-19 cases, 4,348 recoveries, and 74 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 21,477 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 13,204 tests were rapid, while the remaining 8,273 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 755,046, among them 693,129 people have recovered and 10,509 have died.

There are 46 people quarantined, 6,916 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,302 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of November 8, more than 2 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,204 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

