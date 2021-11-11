Georgia, UNDP sign memorandum of understanding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia and the UN Development Program (UNDP) signed a memorandum of understanding, Trend reports via press service of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

Natia Turnava, of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, Nick Beresford, the UNDP Resident Representative, and Clare Allbless, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Georgia, were also present at the signing ceremony.

According to the statement, the memorandum provides support for structural sustainability of the Georgian Ministry, as well as training and professional development of civil servants.

Under the memorandum, Georgia's support for effective, results-oriented and evidence-based policies will continue and expand, the statement said.

According to the document, the UK Government and the UNDP will assist the Georgian Ministry in assessing the policy planning needs, monitoring and assessment process, as well as in conducting relevant training based on the updated 2019 Framework for Policy Planning and Coordination approved by the Government of UNDP and the UK Government.

Turnava informed the participants about Georgia’s economic trends, the measures taken and planned by the government to address the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

