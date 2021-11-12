Georgian startups created innovative technological solutions to disinformation
Three Georgian startups, Pulsar AI, Meta Mine and wavetech.ai, with the help of USAID, created innovative technological solutions to disinformation, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
As part of Entrepreneurship Week, these startups briefed reporters and disinformation researchers on their programs.
USAID/Georgia announced the Georgia Information Integrity Program, a new five-year initiative designed to help Georgia build societal resilience against disinformation, last year.
Through 2025, USAID is partnering with the Government of Georgia and others to develop a comprehensive, “whole-of-society” approach to protecting Georgia’s information space.
USAID, Zinc Network, and Startup Grind provided the winning teams with grant funding of 42,500.
