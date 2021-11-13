Georgian border guards receive new equipment for document inspection

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has given modern equipment for document inspection to the Patrol Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Passport readers will help border guards in the process of thorough inspection and authentication check of travel documents, while customs officers will monitor customs formalities against the owners of international shipping vehicles even more quickly and effectively”, says the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia.

The new equipment was purchased within the EU-funded project Sustaining Border Management and Migration Governance in Georgia (SBMMG).

The project aims to enhance the capacities of Georgian authorities in the areas of integrated border management and migration governance guided by the agreements and action plans concluded between the EU and Georgia.