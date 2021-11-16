Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 5,204 new COVID-19 cases, 4,785 recoveries, and 83 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 52,834 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 37,227 tests were rapid, while the remaining 15,607 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 791,115, among them, 727,184 people have recovered and 11,140 have died.

There are 70 people quarantined, 6,718 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,156 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of November 16, more than 2 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 8,224 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm