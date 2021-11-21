Vaccination rate increases fourfold after pension bonuses in Georgia

Head of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Amiran Gamkrelidze, has commented on Georgia’s slow vaccination rate (37%), saying it should reach 60% to improve the epidemiological situation, Trend reports citing 1TV.

Gamkrelidze noted that the vaccination rate increased fourfold after launching 200 GEL pension bonuses for individuals over 60 years of age, “but this is not enough.”

Earlier, the government said pensioners would receive the 200 GEL bonus after their first vaccine dose.

NCDC Head also stressed that face-mask wearing dwindled to 37% when it should be 80-90%, “it is one of the protective means after vaccination.”

Today, Georgia reported 3,357 coronavirus cases, 5,772 recoveries, and 76 deaths.