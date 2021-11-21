Vaccination rate increases fourfold after pension bonuses in Georgia
Head of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Amiran Gamkrelidze, has commented on Georgia’s slow vaccination rate (37%), saying it should reach 60% to improve the epidemiological situation, Trend reports citing 1TV.
Gamkrelidze noted that the vaccination rate increased fourfold after launching 200 GEL pension bonuses for individuals over 60 years of age, “but this is not enough.”
Earlier, the government said pensioners would receive the 200 GEL bonus after their first vaccine dose.
NCDC Head also stressed that face-mask wearing dwindled to 37% when it should be 80-90%, “it is one of the protective means after vaccination.”
Today, Georgia reported 3,357 coronavirus cases, 5,772 recoveries, and 76 deaths.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Baku holds award ceremony of winners in individual trampoline jumping of 35th FIG World Championships (PHOTO)
Chinese gymnast ranks first in individual trampoline jumping program at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku
British gymnast ranks first in individual trampoline jumping program at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku
Baku holds award ceremony of winners in double mini-trampoline, tumbling of 35th FIG World Championships (PHOTO)
World Championship in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Baku is well organized - Italian gymnast
Azerbaijan has extensive experience in hosting sports events - Minister of Sports and Tourism of Belarus
Russian gymnast takes first place in double mini-trampoline at 35th FIG World Trampoline Championships in Baku
Finalists in program of individual trampoline jumping determined at 35th FIG World Trampoline Championships in Baku
All work done in Aghdam contributes to early return of citizens - special rep of Azerbaijani President
Number of Armenian soldiers killed, injured during recent border provocation against Azerbaijan revealed