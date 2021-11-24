Georgia to lift COVID-19 restrictions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia is lifting its COVID-19 restrictions related to catering facilities, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In particular, the restaurant opening hours in Georgia will no longer be limited from December 1, 2021. The decision was made following a meeting of the Interdepartmental Coordination Council of Georgia.

Previously, catering facilities in Georgia could operate until 11:00 PM (GMT+4).

According to the decision, along with the lifting of restrictions on catering places, the allowed visitor capacity for cinemas, theaters and operas will increase from 30 percent to 50 percent.

Meanwhile, vaccinated citizens of Georgia who return back to the country will be exempt from mandatory PCR testing.



