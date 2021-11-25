Saakashvili’s health improved significantly – Georgian Health Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

The condition of the imprisoned ex-President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili has improved significantly and there is no need to send him abroad for treatment, Georgian Health Minister Ekaterina Tikaradze said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

“Our doctors have experience in managing such patients. The Ministry of Health, together with the experts in this field, has developed an additional protocol based on international practice,” Tikaradze said.

Meanwhile, the Georgian government accused Mikheil Saakashvili of illegal crossing of the Georgian border and several criminal offenses such as the violent dispersal of anti-government mass protests in 2007, raiding of Imedi TV channel by riot police, illegal take-over of the property, and other crimes, which led to his arrest in Tbilisi on October 1.

