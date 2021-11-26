Georgia and ADB discuss agricultural sector development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Georgia’s Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture Levan Davitashvili met with Shane Rosenthal, the Head of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) mission in Georgia, to discuss the importance of attracting investments and introducing new technologies in the development of the agricultural sector, Trend reports via the press service of Georgian Ministry.

Shane Rosenthal shared the goals set by the ADB for the agricultural sector development prospects and focused on water resources management issues.

The parties discussed the areas of cooperation and the ADB’s strategy in Georgia, as well as the challenges posed by climate change.

“The goal of our ministry is to develop the agricultural sector in Georgia, to increase production and, consequently, income. The potential for this will be implemented faster and more efficiently, by making large investments in the field and accessing new markets,” Levan Davitashvili said.

The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture Otar Shamugia and the representatives of relevant agencies within the Ministry.

